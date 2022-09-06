Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Is there still hope for 2022?

We’ve spent a significant chunk of this year waiting for news on a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date and when you think about that alone, it’s understandable if you were to have a little bit of pause. We all want to see new episodes back on the air!

Of course, this is really a matter of when Amazon wants to put them out. Given that we are now in the month of September, is there a reason to think that we won’t get the rest of the season this year? Just how worried should you be?

If there was a word to describe our feeling right now, it still remains “optimistic” that we will see John Krasinski back as the title character before December 31. There has been zero indication that season 3 will remain in limbo until 2023 and honestly, there’s no real reason for it. Remember just how successful the first two seasons were, coupled with the fact that season 3 has been done in production for a really long time. The only real thing the streaming service has to do is figure out the right way in order to promote this, and we feel more than confident that they’re going to figure that out.

Would Amazon announce it if the show was pushed back to 2023? We tend to think that on some level, they’d have to. There is so much demand out there already and on their end, it’s been almost radio silence. They should be worried that if they keep this up forever, there could be some worried that the show is canceled outright. This absolutely should not be something that they want out there, since there’s also a season 4 coming on the other side.

