Dancing with the Stars 31 cast reveal: Disney+ teases contestants

For those who don’t know, the Dancing with the Stars 31 cast reveal is happening right around the corner! The contestants are all going to be unveiled Thursday on Good Morning America, and there are already rumors out there aplenty about them. Will you still see the same caliber of names with the show on Disney+? That remains to be seen.

While you wait for that cast reveal, though, we’re happy to share at least a couple of clues as to the celebrities below.

Who could these two be? One of them could be Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, who we know is famous for being on the beach — and also for being a well-educated guy. Could the other one be Bachelorette star Gabby Windey? We saw her have a boxing-themed date on this current season, and we do also know that she’s a Capricorn.

If these two are teases for Vinny and Gabby, both of them do at least have a certain measure of performing experience. Gabby is a former NFL cheerleader, while Vinny has done a number of stage performances in Las Vegas with the Chippendales. This is the sort of stuff that can be useful in the ballroom setting, though clearly there are some big differences in styles.

While of course we hope that there are some great routines and some true competition between the Stars this season, the most important thing is just that we see a lot of fun. That may sound derivative, but the series needs to get back to being cheesy and in on the joke — the whole concept of the show is still so absurd and random when you think about it and yet, it is always entertaining.

From the city 🌆 to the beach 🏖, who could this star be? Share your guesses below and don't miss the #DWTS cast reveal LIVE on @GMA tomorrow and Thursday! pic.twitter.com/Sma0fAeJ2l — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) September 6, 2022

Capricorns ♑️, think you know this one? The official #DWTS cast reveal is tomorrow and Thursday, LIVE on @GMA! pic.twitter.com/BlVBPgwDuS — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) September 6, 2022

