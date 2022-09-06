The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Any news this year?

We think it’s pretty clear that The Morning Show season 3 will most likely not air at some point in 2022. Filming only kicked off recently, and if you are Apple TV+, you probably have zero reason at all to want to rush things along here.

With that being said, we do think that there’s a lot to think about here when it comes to when a start date will be announced. Is that something that we could realistically get this year? Or, are we kidding ourselves for even hoping for such a thing to happen?

At the moment, we’re looking at a reality where a certain degree of patience will be required, and the absolutely earliest we could see an announcement come out is December … and that is if the streaming service really wanted to be ahead of the game. After all, we’re not sure the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series will be coming back until late winter or early spring, and it’d be a lot to expect a date out there three or four months in advance. Yet, we have seen it before with top-tier shows looking to get that extra bump of promotion, and it makes some sense for Apple to try to turn this into as much of a hot commodity as they possibly can.

We do think when they announce a premiere date is important, but perhaps more so than that is the simply notion of how they go about doing it. Do you release some sort of epic trailer early on, or really put a new addition like Jon Hamm in the limelight? You want to focus on the characters for sure, but also do something that demonstrates further that this is different from any other season that viewers have seen in the past.

