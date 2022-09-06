Chicago Med season 8 premiere spoilers: The cliffhanger aftermath

If you are like us, then you’ve found yourselves very curious for a while to get more news on the Chicago Med season 8 premiere. After all, there is a lot to prepare for based solely on how season 7 wrapped up! Will’s apartment building caught fire, and this like a situation that Chicago Fire would be better suited to handle.

For now, we can’t confirm too much when it comes to a crossover here, but we can at least promise this: We’re going to have a really eventful hour of TV coming up, as a lot of doctors are going to band together in order to help. For more, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 8 premiere synopsis below:

09/21/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the aftermath of Will’s apartment fire, Crockett, Ethan and Archer work together to try and save the survivors. Charles and Med’s new fellow, Nellie, helps a paranoid patient. Dylan makes a life-changing decision.

Of course, we tend to think that a lot of drama in this episode will carry through for at least a little while. For starters, a big part of Will’s future could be literally up in flames! Meanwhile, we wonder already about what Dylan’s decision could be and how it impacts the show. We just hope it’s not something that causes him to leave, given that we’ve seen enough departures already through the entirety of the Dick Wolf universe as of late. (This includes Jesse Lee Soffer over on Chicago PD, which is something we’re continued to struggle with — how will Dr. Halstead react to Jay’s exit, however that may be?)

The Chicago Med premiere will of course lead into Fire and PD — you’ll get a lot of great stuff all on one night!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Chicago Med season 8 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back — this is the best way to ensure 100% you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







