NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: See LL Cool J, cast in new poster

With the premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 coming to CBS next month, why not go ahead and share the new poster via the network?

If you look below (per TV Insider), you can get a better sense of just how the network is setting the stage for what lies ahead. If you think this poster looks reasonably similar to everything that we’ve seen so far, there’s a good reason for that — it is. This show has long used palm trees as a part of its central aesthetic, and it also knows that it really doesn’t have to work too much harder than this to get people to watch.

There are at least a couple of notable things about this poster that we can chat about for a moment.

1. This is the third straight year that we’ve seen CBS release key art featuring LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Eric Christian Olsen, and Daniela Ruah. We see this as a further endorsement of the four of them as co-leads for the series as opposed it just being Sam and Callen. They all do get roughly the same amount of screen time in most episodes these days.

2. There is also no mention on here of it being the final season, though there have been rumors aplenty of that over time. We do believe that this is something that could still happen, so be sure to either watch live or stream after the fact! Every little bit helps when it comes to extending the life of this show — it is admittedly already incredible that it has lasted so long when few spin-offs do.

So what can you expect almost right away this season? We do think we’ll see some happier moments, with Callen being engaged to Anna and Deeks / Kensi enjoying parenthood. However, there is also a problem that could rear its head early, and it is one very-much tied to Linda Hunt’s character of Hetty. (Get some more news about that here.)

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don't want to miss.

