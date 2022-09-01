NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: About Hetty’s whereabouts

As we get set for the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere, there is a lot to be excited about from top to bottom here.

So where should we be going when it comes to Linda Hunt’s character of Hetty? There is a lot that will be focused on her early on in the season, especially as the members of the team work to see if she can be rescued from where she’s at.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill teases some of what Hetty is up to, and also what makes the team inspired to try and find her:

“Essentially two of her people who were in country were on the right track to expose someone within the Pentagon, in the intelligence community high up, that was a traitor, basically a mole, kind of like the fourth man. But before they can get out with proof of that, they are captured and we don’t know if they’re captured because they know who they are or they’re just as captured as part of some of the problems are going over there … So ultimately she went back to try and resolve that with the Keane character, and then we haven’t heard from her since. So part of next season will be our guys finding out where she is, what happened and probably having to go in and pull her out of the fire.”

Of course, it goes without saying at this point that Hetty is probably going to be MIA for at least some of the season, mostly because she often is. We’re just happy for now to know that there are plans to bring Hunt back, and there is SO much nostalgia anytime we have a chance to see her. After all, how can there not given that she brings so much humor and intrigue?

Remember now that NCIS: LA is going to be premiering on CBS this October, and we’ll have more before long.

