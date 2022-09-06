NCIS season 20: See Sean Murray, cast in new poster!

The premiere of NCIS season 20 is now less than two weeks away and yes, we absolutely think of this as a cause for celebration. There is so much that the premiere has to cover, whether it be Alden Parker’s future, the Raven, or how Palmer and Knight are doing after making their relationship publicly.

So while we wait for more details on all of this, why not go ahead and view the poster below?

This image, per TV Insider, is probably what a lot of people expected — the cast in a straight line with the Capitol Building in the background. Even though the show is filmed in the Los Angeles area, there is a lot of work put in to making it feel authentic to the location.

The most obvious thing to note here is the absence of Mark Harmon, who was in the promotional material for season 19 despite only appearing in the first four episodes. Interestingly, the poster does still include David McCallum as Ducky, even though he is only in a handful of episodes. Both Harmon and McCallum were featured in the opening credits for season 19 from start to finish; we expect that David will still be there, but we’d be surprised if Mark is. This doesn’t rule out a potential return as Gibbs down the road, though we don’t think that the writers are really looking to rush anything along there.

Remember that the September 19 premiere will also feature a crossover with NCIS: Hawaii — if you want to know more about that, we suggest that you visit the link here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 following the premiere?

