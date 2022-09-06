Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Alliances, long-term plans (day 63)

Day 63 has arrived within the Big Brother 24 house — can we expect a day that is stuffed full of activity? In theory, that’d certainly be great. In actuality, however, a lot of that is going to depend on how hard Terrance and/or Alyssa campaign.

Before we move forward, let’s dive quickly into the facts, if you didn’t know them already: Michael did not use his Veto, and Alyssa / Terrance remain on the block. Late yesterday afternoon, the plan to evict DJ Showtime was reaffirmed … so is that still the plan now?

In a word, yes. Alyssa’s pitches aren’t going to be altogether fun; she’s far too passive a player and is easily one of the biggest casting misses this season. Terrance, meanwhile, is at least capable of trying to stir things up; it probably won’t be successful, but we think that he’ll try.

Most of the players in the game are of course looking ahead, and this comes in several forms. Yesterday a three-person alliance formed with Turner, Monte, and Michael, who of course were all a part of the Leftovers already. We don’t actually think this is that serious, but rather a way for the guys to protect themselves if a women’s alliance is brewing. Alyssa has been thrown under the bus already for it, and Brittany’s already ratted it out to Turner. Basically, this is almost nothing.

The closest thing to a dominant “alliance” right now is probably still the Michael / Brittany / Taylor trio, but that’s only because they’ve been around each other the longest. Taylor has been looking in other directions, and we tend to think that in some level, she’s going to continue to see some of her other options. Her ideal situation probably is getting to the final two right now with Brittany — she can use the alliance with Michael against Brittany, and that’s without even getting into her not speaking up about Kyle for weeks.

The most important thing that Taylor and everyone else needs to spend today doing is coming up with a specific plan for what’s next; with the Double Eviction coming, there needs to be quick decision-making her. Everyone is just trying to cover themselves and save for maybe Brittany, we think anyone else will take out Michael, regardless of alliances, if they get the chance — especially during a Double, where they can make a quick decision. Michael’s also a gamer and wouldn’t be bitter about it.

