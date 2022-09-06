House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4: Daemon’s case

As we prepare for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4 on HBO this weekend, there are so many fascinating things to discuss.

So where do we begin here? It’s gotta be Daemon, who is by far one of the series’ best characters. Matt Smith is playing the heck out of him, and he’s found himself in a rather unique position. Just one episode ago, we would have scoffed at the notion of him having any claim at all to the throne if something happened to King Viserys. However, time (and a successful battle) can change things.

Now that Daemon is the hero of the Stepstones and took out Crabfeeder, he will be coming back to episode 4 with a title (“King of the Narrow Sea”) and undoubtedly support. He’s reckless and theatrical, but he got the job done. He may have earned more favor with not just Corlys, but many others associated with them. His argument now is one of experience and military command; he brings something to the table that Rhaenyra and of course Aegon cannot.

You would have thought that Daemon was 100% out of the picture at this point. Now, however, everything could change — and we are totally prepared for that already. Daemon may do something else dramatic to tip the scales in his favor; the previews for this episode do hint at some sort of enormous, shocking move that could feel like a betrayal. Of the possible candidates, Viserys’ brother feels like the one that makes the most sense. Just look at his history!

What do you most want to see with Daemon when it comes to House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4?

