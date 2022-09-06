Devils season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The Bitcoin conquest

As we prepare for Devils season 2 episode 5 on The CW next week, it is looking as though the series has a chance to deliver something bold. This is a show that has figured out ways to create fascinating relationship dynamics and topical stories, but not all of them are going to generate headlines from the mainstream. This one could be different, as Bitcoin will find itself at the center of the narrative in some rather surprising ways.

Below, you can see the full Devils season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more news all about what’s coming up next:

A RACE AGAINST TIME – An accident outside a private Mayfair bank creates a once in a lifetime opportunity to discover the creator of Bitcoin. It is a race against time between Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) and the Chinese, with Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) caught in the middle and beginning to question the decisions he has made until now: is Dominic actually the one behind everything? And now that every move he makes is being surveilled, will he lead the killers straight to the evidence they are searching for? Jan Michelini directed the episode written by James Dormer (#205). Original airdate 9/13/2022. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We of course know that there are huge trust issues that have been here between Massimo and Dominic for a while now, and those are going to escalate throughout the weeks ahead. We’re at the midway point of the season and so much of it is geared around the back-and-forth and trying to figure out who has your best interests at heart. From a performance standpoint, we’re confident that some great stuff is going to be around the corner here.

