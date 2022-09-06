Leonardo season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Devastation ahead?

As we prepare ourselves for Leonardo season 1 episode 5 on The CW next week, there are a lot of things to think about. Take, for starters, the fact that we are at the halfway point of this story. Leonardo da Vinci was such an important figure in his time, and we know that this show is attempting to presence even a slice of that. It’s going to be hard for it to ever present a complete picture, but even a part of that is welcome in its own way.

So what is coming up story-wise? Rest assured that Leonardo has another bold new commission, but it is one that could test him in a number of different ways. We are preparing for a series of major roadblocks and hurdles but in the end, he could find a way to emerge from the metaphorical rubble once more … but not before something shocking transpires.

Below, you can see the full Leonardo season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some additional insight as to what lies ahead:

CONSEQUENCES – Following the death of Ludovico’s wife, Leonardo (Aidan Turner) is assigned a new commission (a fresco of The Last Supper in Santa Maria delle Grazie) but struggles to deal with his inner turmoil. After taking on board some wise words from Father Luca Pacioli (Giovanni Scifoni), Leonardo seeks assistance from his closest companions and presses on with the work, despite growing tensions in the city. After putting his creativity to the test and experimenting with a new technique, Leonardo is left facing the consequences of his actions as a troublesome situation escalates with devastating results. Freddie Highmore, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D’Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Daniel Percival directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#105). Original airdate 9/13/2022. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

