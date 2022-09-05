The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Are we close to the endgame?

Is The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 going to be the final one on Hulu? We know that this is a big question that we’ve wondered for a LONG time. Streaming shows don’t tend to have a long shelf life, but this one continues to receive acclaim and beyond just that, has a pretty darn loyal following.

With all of this said, it does feel like we’re building towards some sort of endgame here. Margaret Atwood’s next book in The Testaments is being eyed as the next show, and it will be a sequel to a good bit of what we see here. Yet, we do still have to see how we get there and/or how many important characters are around for that story.

Have you watched our take on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale? If not, go ahead and check that out below! After you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more great TV discussions.

Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter about the endgame of The Handmaid’s Tale, executive producer Bruce Miller noted that “[they’re] getting toward the end of story, but I thought that a couple times before.” From the outside looking in, it does feel like a season 6 is possible, but Miller isn’t able to speak too much on what the long-term plans are as of yet.

The most important thing for right now is, of course, what lies directly in front of us, and that is a season 5 that will hopefully be as captivating and emotional as you would want. The series will recommence in the aftermath of Commander Waterford’s death, and we will see both how June and Serena try to make some more moves in their favor. We’re hoping for some victories here and there, but cannot ignore the potential for tragedy at every single point. This is a brutal, horrific world, and Gilead may be far from done with their reign of terror.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussions on The Handmaid’s Tale right now

How many seasons do you really think that a show like The Handmaid’s Tale can last?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







