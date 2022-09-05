Only Murders on the Building season 3: The impact of Emmys

Isn’t this week a fantastic one to be a fan of Only Murders in the Building? We tend to think so for many reasons. The Hulu comedy has already been renewed for a third season, and it’s already a three-time Emmy winner as well!

Last night at the Creative Arts Ceremony, we saw the show take home trophies for Guest Actor (Nathan Lane), Production Design for a Narrative Program (Curt Beech, Jordan Jacobs, and Rich Murray), and Outstanding Sound Mixing (Lindsey Alvarez, Mathew Waters, Joseph White Jr., and Alan DeMoss). There’s a chance that even more trophies will be coming in the Arconia’s direction once the main awards show happens one week from today.

So how will all of this acclaim impact the future of Only Murders on the Building on Hulu? Will it? If it does, it will be in an overly positive way and perhaps encourage Hulu and producers to keep doing what they’ve been so far. This is an excellent source of further publicity for the show, and the funny thing right now is that these victories are actually for season 1 — and not season 2. There’s a chance it could be the recipient of a lot of nominations again next year, and personally, we’d love see James Caverly get a guest-actor nod as Theo. Some of his scenes with Lane’s Teddy during season 1 were top-notch, but he was unfortunately snubbed from the category.

