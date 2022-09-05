Only Murders in the Building season 3: More Nathan Lane, please?

While there is very little news out there at present about an Only Murders in the Building season 3, there’s much we know that we want.

As a matter of fact, we tend to think that a lot of people would be in agreement when it comes to getting more Nathan Lane. Last night, the acting icon won the Guest Actor in a Comedy Series trophy at the Primetime Emmy Awards for playing Teddy Dimas, and that’s a pretty big stamp of approval for the work that he’s done. Teddy is also a fantastic foil to the trio, and his story in season 2 was just as fascinating as what we got the first time around. (We hope James Caverly also gets a nomination for playing Theo in season 2.)

So as we now look forward to season 3, is it too much to ask when it comes to getting more of Teddy? What’s going to be so curious about the story now is mostly how he factors into it. We know that he is Will’s biological father, and that could lead to a conversation or two. Meanwhile, there’s also been a time jump following the end of season 2 and there’s no guarantee that Teddy is even still in the building. We just tend to think that he is and there’s more stuff to explore for both him and Theo.

The thing is that while Only Murders in the Building may be a mystery, its characters really carry the day. We hope season 3 doesn’t drift too far from the Arconia, largely because there are so many people and stories that need to be explored there further. If we do lose some of that, there is a good chance that we ultimately lose the tone of the show.

