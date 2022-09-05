Severance season 2 premiere date: A step on the journey

We all know at this point that the road to a Severance season 2 premiere is a long one, and there are a number of reasons for that. Take, for starters, the amount of time needed in order to get the story right.

For most of the next week, though, we anticipate that the majority of things are going to be quiet; it’s after this that we will start to see things change … even if it is just for a short period of time.

If you were not currently aware, in one week’s time the Primetime Emmy Awards are going to be coming to NBC, and there are a LOT of big-time shows currently in consideration for trophies. Severance is one of them, and a number of cast members from the Apple TV+ drama should be in attendance. We can’t speak on whether or not it will receive any trophies; we’re sure that a lot of people would love for that to happen, but the competition is steep.

What we do at least think is going to happen here is that we’re going to see some questions asked about season 3, from the start of filming to what’s coming next for the characters to even when it COULD be coming back. We don’t expect anything when it comes to concrete answers, largely because we’re still so early in the process. Yet, we do tend to think that once filming starts, it will be easier to speculate about a premiere date. Spring or summer seem to be the fairest guesses right now, largely because there is a good bit of flexibility built into that.

No matter when the show returns, be prepared for a lot of promotion! Some of it will happen around the Emmys, but much will be taking place in 2023. This is one of Apple TV+’s most-important shows out there, especially with the future of Ted Lasso so uncertain.

