Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 5: Evan, Abby romance

As you get yourselves prepared for Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 5 on the Hallmark Channel next week, there’s one big thing to be excited for: Romance. A lot of it, in fact.

After all, we are getting entitled an episode titled “L-O-V-E,” and in the promo below, you can get a slightly better sense of what’s to come. At the start of it, Abby tries to make it clear to Evan that not every one of their dates has to be this huge, epic adventure for the two of them. There is a lot of value in the smaller things, and it’s going to be an adjustment. Because Evan has so much money, there probably is this sort of innate want to deliver these things that are huge and awe-inspiring. In the end, relationships are about feelings, and the most important thing you can do is plan something that delivers an emotional connection at the end of the day.

In the end, Abby does want a lot of romance in her life, but there are different ways to go about that! Don’t be surprised if a lot of this episode is an exploration into some of that and we’re excited to see it play out.

At this point, there is no denying that we’re coming off of a particularly heavy installment of this show themed largely around Mick and his addiction. Given that this show is often light and funny, we’re not surprised that the writers would want to get back to this place right now. We do think there will be a mixture of tones and genres still as we eventually premiere for the end of the season — and also the series. We’re still not accepting that this is the final season as of yet…

