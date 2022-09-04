Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 5 spoilers: A ‘fortune teller’?

Next week on Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 5, there’s a chance you’ll get a peek into the future. Is it a positive one … or should it really be believed?

The thing about fortune-tellers is rather simple: You believe what you want. Even if you think it’s just a novelty, it can still have a way of crawling into your brain. That could be the case here for an episode simply titled “L-O-V-E.” (That gives you a good sense of what is coming here, no?)

Below, you can see the full Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 5 synopsis with more news all about what’s coming:

A fortune-telling machine shares uncomfortable truths with the O’Brien couples; Mick and Megan struggle with their long-distance relationship; Abby’s more comfortable with her new romance.

Given that this is a Hallmark Channel show, we refuse to believe that we’re moving in a direction where there’s an unhappy ending coming for any of these stories … but there could be some major bumps in the road across the board. Take Mick and Megan — they’ve got such a long and complicated history, plus Treat Williams’ is still going to be going through a lot following the intervention story that is taking place this week.

Meanwhile, Abby and Evan clearly care about each other, but they are still learning about each other! They have plenty in common but are different in a lot of different ways. We’re certainly rooting for the two of them in the end, but there’s going to be conflict. If there wasn’t, there wouldn’t be anywhere for the story to go moving through the rest of the season. There is still a good bit left, so we’re excited to see what other big twists and turns could be coming our way.

