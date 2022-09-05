The Rookie season 5 premiere spoilers: A challenge for Lucy, Tim

Are you ready for the premiere of The Rookie season 5? The police drama is coming back on September 25, and we’ve got a better sense now of what lies ahead — and, of course, what to be most excited to see.

So where do we begin? We suppose by revealing that, per TVLine, the first episode back carries with it the title of “Double Down.” As for what is going to be coming up here, you may have already heard the news that Annie Wersching is coming back as serial killer Rosalind Dyer. Just on the basis of that news alone, we tend to think that there’s something terrible coming around the corner. Isn’t there often with her?

For those of you who are Lucy – Bradford fans, rest assured that they will be working undercover again … but who knows what’s going to be coming up for them this time around? We think that they’re starting to become more aware of their feelings than ever before, but there is a clear distinction between being aware of your feelings and then acting on them. That’s something we 100% expect to be a part of the narrative as the show continues to move forward.

This new season should prove to be one of the most ambitious that we’ve seen so far for a multitude of reasons. For starters, we know a lot of these characters so well and we’re infinitely more invested in their stories. That’s before even mentioning the fact that there’s a new spin-off out there in The Rookie: Feds and we tend to think that these two shows are going to be woven into each other at least whenever it makes sense. We don’t think it will be a weekly event by any means.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 5 premiere when it eventually airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that we 100% do not want you to miss moving forward. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







