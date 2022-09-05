Criminal Minds season 16: New Penelope Garcia video!

As we get prepared for the arrival of Criminal Minds season 16 on Paramount+, we’re happy to of course share any tease that we can. Today, that means of course getting a new video from Penelope Garcia herself in Kristen Vangsness!

In the video below, you can see the longtime series regular back on set and sporting her signature look as filming is currently underway on new episodes. The new season is set to run for ten episodes and should feel both nostalgic and new all at once. Garcia is one of those characters the series desperately needed to retain; she brings a good bit of humor to some especially dark times and beyond just that, she shows a deep love for her colleagues at the BAU.

We’ll give the official Criminal Minds Twitter some credit for keeping everyone engaged through what is going to be a long few months — that is, after all, not an easy thing to do! There is no premiere date as of yet, but personally we’d be surprised if the show ends up coming back before the end of the year. Odds are, Paramount+ is going to space out some of their upcoming premieres, and we know already that they have a lot of good stuff on their plate. They don’t have to rush along anything else, with that in mind.

Let’s just hope for more of what we love when Criminal Minds comes back — exciting cases, but also chances to learn more about some of our favorite agents at the same exact time.

What do you most want to see from Garcia moving further into Criminal Minds season 16?

