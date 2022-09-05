Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: William Zabka hints at ‘endgame’

We know that Cobra Kai season 5 is going to surface on Netflix later this week, and we couldn’t be more excited to dive back in! There is so much that we can dive into here with some of these characters, especially with Terry Silver trying to do his best to run the Valley.

Of course, we also can’t ignore the fact that five seasons is a long time for any series on Netflix — we know not all of them originally aired on there, but this is where you do have to start thinking about the end of the road. Sure, we know that season 5 is not the final season, but what about past that? How much more are we going to get a chance to see?

In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Johnny Lawrence himself in William Zabka did make it clear that this show is slowly working its way towards some sort of conclusion: “Everything’s pointing to a place on the map for sure. It’s a matter of how many we’re gonna get to do that, but there’s definitely an endgame.”

Personally, we do think there’s at least going to be a season 6 on the other side of where we are now. Remember that the show is still popular, and Netflix has not done anything within their marketing to make us think that season 5 is going to be the final one. We just wonder what sort of new wrinkles — and also what sort of new nostalgia — we could be presented with after everything we’re getting at this point in the show’s run.

