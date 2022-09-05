Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 9 Veto Ceremony results

The latest Big Brother 24 Veto Ceremony has now come and gone — so did it transpire exactly like everyone expected?

Well, there’s no real point in beating around the bush here: The Ceremony went exactly as everyone would’ve assumed. Michael did not use the Power of Veto, which means that Terrance and Alyssa are still on the block.

Beyond of course the Ceremony, there are some other topics being actively discussed in the house this morning, including about a million different final three / final four deals. So far, we’ve heard of Michael, Brittany, and Taylor having separate groups with Alyssa and Monte, about Michael going to final three with Turner and Monte, and about Turner and Brittany having a final two deal. There’s been more than just that, of course. The real truth of what’s going on here is quite simple: Optionality. Everyone wants to give themselves a great chance moving forward in the game, and there are a number of ways to do just that.

With Monte and Turner, they are looking at a potential scenario where Michael wins out and they want to give themselves at least a chance at winning. Some of Michael’s moves, in particular him waiting to reveal the truth about Kyle, could hurt him. Alyssa, meanwhile, knows she hasn’t been able to win anything so she has to five herself some value from the people in power. Brittany has to appear as though she’s willing to cut Michael, even if she isn’t.

There’s a lot of lying going on in the game right now, and we don’t expect that to catch on. With Brittany, the only thing we wonder is this: Will she let her BB Comic, which effectively referred to her as a flea, make her realized that she needs to do more things for herself? There’s a lot of time left, and a lot of hours left in the day. The houseguests weren’t up for all that long before the Ceremony even happened.

