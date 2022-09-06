The Bachelorette spoilers: Will Erich and Gabby move forward?

You’re not going to have to wait too long to see what’s next on The Bachelorette with fantasy suites — there’s another episode tomorrow! The goal here is to pick up where tonight left off, and of course with that means more drama, tears, and a whole lot more.

So what’s one of the biggest challenges for the show coming up? Well, it could be tied to Gabby as she finds herself in a difficult spot when it comes to her relationship with Erich. It’s just not clear, at least for now, if the two are going to be able to move forward together as they once planned. Is it still possible? 100%, but we’ve seen enough of these dates over the years to know that it is so easy for things to hit the fan at around this time. There’s certainly a case that everything could fall apart based on what Erich said to Gabby after the “note” tonight.

The big issue with Erich is that he needs to get to the program. He doesn’t seem to understand the point of the show — Gabby isn’t “cheating” when this is a part of the experience. If he didn’t like it, he shouldn’t have come on in the first place. This isn’t the real world, and the same rules do not apply.

If you do want to get a few more details about what could be coming next, we just suggest that you check out the full synopsis for tomorrow night below:

In part two of overnight dates week, Erich and Gabby find themselves at crossroads; James and Zach each confess to a shocking truth about their feelings.

We’re still doing our best, despite all of the drama, to be hopeful that Gabby and Rachel can find their perfect person through all of this. It won’t be easy, but we still want to root for love!

