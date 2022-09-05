House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4 promo: A big betrayal?

Last night HBO unveiled the first House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4 promo and from this vantage point, it’s easy to have one takeaway: Things are going to get SO messy around King’s Landing.

Are they about to get as violent as they just did at the Stepstones in episode 3? That feels unlikely, mostly due to the fact that very few things are that violent! Daemon is going to be back after defeating Crabfeeder, though, and he’s carrying with him a new title: King of the Narrow Sea. There’s no denying that what he did with the fake surrender was impressive, but it was also supremely calculated: The last thing that Daemon wanted was his brother taking credit for his battle.

The promo makes it clear that there’s an extremely tough decision for King Viserys as he gets closer to deciding upon the next heir to the throne, but the pressure here is overwhelming. Rhaenyra knows that it should be her, but she’s facing significant roadblocks including longstanding tradition. This is something that is incredibly hard to overcome, and it doesn’t quite matter just how smart or cunning she is. Aegon is always going to have an inside track as the King’s son, and it doesn’t matter that as of episode 4, he is only three years old.

In the end, just prepare for more of the same great stuff we’ve seen so far. This is a show firing 100% on all cylinders.

What do you most want to see on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4?

