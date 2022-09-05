House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4 spoilers: An heir chosen?

Next week on HBO we’re going to see House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4 — so where do you think the story is going to go?

Judging from the promo that we saw tonight for the upcoming installment, there is a LOT of big decisions that Viserys is going to face as he selects the next heir. There are three options before him — his brother Daemon (who has accumulated some influence), his highly ambitious daughter Rhaenyra, or his almost-three year old son Aegon, who of course will not be ruling anytime soon. We know that Viserys is a pretty reasonable king, and he is going to do whatever he considers to be right in this given moment.

If you have not had a chance to see our latest House of the Dragon review just yet, go ahead and do that below. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other news.

However, we also know that the King is still bound by a certain degree of tradition; it may not be something that he likes, but it absolutely is something that he understands. It defines a certain extent of what is going on around him, for better or for worse.

What makes things all the more difficult is an act of sabotage that could upend everything at the same exact time that an heir is going to be named. There is a great deal of violence ahead, and some of it could end up shifting the balance of power.

For now, what we 100% know is this: House of the Dragon is delivering on all cylinders. This is exactly what we wanted from this show prior to it premiering.

Related – Be sure to get some other House of the Dragon updates for the rest of the season

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes below! After you do just, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







