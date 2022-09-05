Euphoria season 3 premiere date: The House of the Dragon factor

We think that if you’re a big-time fan of Euphoria, then you know at this point that we’re going to be waiting a good while to get a premiere date. Filming has yet to kick off, and until we’re deep into that, we tend to think we’re not going to get much news on anything when it comes to the show’s future.

With that being said, we do wonder whether or not HBO is going to use one of their bigger hits in order to further boost this one — by that, we’re talking here mostly about House of the Dragon. That show is currently three episodes into its run and based on what we’ve seen so far, has completely dominated when it comes to the ratings.

So could Euphoria benefit from the Game of Thrones prequel? While a longshot, you could potentially use the preview for the show to tease approximately when the show is coming back. Given that the Zendaya drama was not featured in the network’s recent sizzle reel for upcoming releases, it’s clear that this is at least a year away, if not longer. Early 2024 is the timeframe that has been bandied about the most so far.

If this is really the case, though, why not go ahead and reveal that? What is the network really waiting around for? This is a good question, but the only good answer we can give is that they’re buying their time to see if plans change. Nothing this far out from a premiere is set in stone, and we don’t think HBO wants to give out any false expectations. That’s why we’re probably not going to see House of the Dragon used in any way to promote Euphoria season 3 — it’d of course be nice, but we consider it a pipe dream.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

