Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview! (day 62)

A little bit later today in the Big Brother 24 house, you’re going to have a chance to see the Veto Ceremony take place. Will there be any drama? Should there be any drama?

Well, when it comes to the Ceremony itself, expect Head of Household Michael to keep nominations the same. He’s got zero reason to use the Veto and there is absolutely nothing to worry about there. As for what happens later in the week, that’s where things do get more interesting.

The thing is that Terrance and Alyssa both knew that Michael had no plan to use his Veto, so they didn’t waste any time trying to campaign on that. Instead, Terrance has already shifted his strategy to how he can campaign to say. He spoke to Michael yesterday, and he did come out with at least one noteworthy argument: Alyssa could have more votes in jury in the form of people like Jasmine and Kyle. We know that Indy was a little upset with her when she left, but Kyle could smooth things over there in jury. She would have some jury support, but we also don’t think it’d be enough to win. She’s also not a competition threat, which is another reason for Michael to keep her.

Overnight, Michael did also talk to most other people in the house to make sure the plan was still set. Everyone seems fine to take out Terrance, and he’s keeping his options open as to where things will go from here. Everyone basically told him what he wanted to hear, from Monte affirming that Big Brochella is together to Turner talking about continuing to work with him. Taylor mentioned Alyssa wanting to go to final four with the two of them plus Brittany.

Michael realizes that a lot of this is lip service, especially since he realized through a conversation with Turner that Brittany has been saying some things that he wasn’t aware of. We know from last night’s show that she DOES want to go to final two with him, but she’s trying to make inroads elsewhere in case he is evicted. Basically, he knows now that he has to win out to make it to the end and it doesn’t really matter who else is there. For him, the reason to take out Terrance is simple: He’s at least won more than Alyssa has.

What do you think is going to happen at the next Big Brother 24 Veto Ceremony?

