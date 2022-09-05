His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date: More news soon?

There is no denying at this point that the wait for a His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date on HBO has been long. It really shouldn’t come as a shock. Not only has the global health crisis played a role in the hiatus, but then you have to remember there’s something else at play here, as well: the long post-production time required to make all of these episodes.

For the time being, there is a good bit of evidence that we are seeing the show at the end of the year; it is mostly just a matter of when it gets announced. We don’t tend to think that the network will do something over the next few weeks, and there is a pretty simple reason for that: They have House of the Dragon on the air right now. While we know that these two are incredibly different shows, at the same exact time they both fill a fantasy void. We do think it makes sense to stretch some of this programming out.

With this in mind, we tend to think that a November or December start makes the most sense for the grand conclusion of the Philip Pullman saga, and our hope is that by the end of the month, something will finally be official on that.

Over the course of the remaining episodes, we’d advise you to go ahead and prepare for a scale that is more epic than ever before. There is going to be more relentless action, for sure, but hopefully also some emotional storytelling that pays off the journeys of everyone involved here. There are a lot of storylines that still need to be tied up, so here’s to hoping the writers find a way to pull that off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on His Dark Materials right now

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to a His Dark Materials season 3 at HBO?

When do you think we will actually see it? Be sure to share your thoughts now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







