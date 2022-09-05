In the Dark season 5: Was was it canceled at The CW?

Why are we not getting an In the Dark season 5 over at The CW? Tonight’s episode, unfortunately, is both the season 4 and the series finale.

It goes without saying at this point that some people would’ve loved to see the show continue and we totally get that. The finale tonight is bittersweet; we can be sad that this is it, but also happy that we got so much of Murphy’s story in the first place. It’s important to remember that In the Dark never was a big-time ratings force for The CW, and there was always a chance that it was going to be canceled before this. We’re glad to have four seasons, and hopefully the ending is satisfying for a lot of people.

The only silver lining with the show ending tonight is the simple fact that producers had at least some idea that it could be coming in advance. Even though The CW only recently sold to Nexstar Media Group (who is looking to age up the network’s programming), they knew behind the scenes for a while that it was up for sale. A ton of the less profitable shows were cut, but there was an opportunity for writers to give some of their shows closure. That’s not something that every canceled show gets!

We’d love to say there’s a chance at a season 5 elsewhere, but it’s doubtful. It’s extremely hard for a non-franchise show with lower ratings to get another chance, so at moment, the #1 thing we want is simply an opportunity for this cast to work together on something else down the road. Also, that this audience goes with them; while the total viewership for In the Dark may have been small, they were absolutely dedicated to it from start to finish.

