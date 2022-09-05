Roswell, New Mexico season 5: Why was it canceled at The CW?

We know that tonight is the series finale of Roswell, New Mexico — but did it really have to be that way? We know a lot of people wanted a season 5, and we tend to think that much of the cast and producers feel the same way.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t in the cards for this particular reboot-of-sorts, even though it would’ve been nice to see.

So what happened? As with many other things in television over the past six months, the cancellation has mostly to do with one thing more so than any other: Money. The CW recently sold the bulk of itself to Nexstar Media Group, who is looking to move away from the current roster of programming and to stop that is geared towards older viewers. We imagine more procedurals and unscripted programming, and certainly less overall shows than the network has had in recent years.

Roswell was just one of many casualties brought on because of this, as even before the sale executives were streamlining the roster in anticipation of something happening. The only silver lining was that the writers of most of their shows were told in advance that this could be the final season. With that in mind, there was at least a chance for some closure here — that’s not something that every canceled show out there gets.

We suppose that in theory, there’s always a chance for a season 5 or another reboot somewhere else, but nothing is confirmed and we wouldn’t count on it. The legacy of the original Roswell does still remain important, though, and with that in mind, we can’t just sit here and pretend that another revival somewhere else is fundamentally impossible.

