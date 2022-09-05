Blue Bloods season 13 premiere photo: The big Joe Hill return!

We’re just over a month away from the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere date, and we know there’s a lot to look forward to here!

So where do we start? How about with the return of a familiar face in Joe Hill? If you love watching Will Hochman in this role, have no fear that he’ll have a pretty darn big role to play in “Keeping the Faith.” He is not a series regular, and the producers have a tendency to bring him back for important reasons.

As for what it could be here, we know that “The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez.” That synopsis makes us think that something could happen to one of the Reagans and with that in mind, it makes sense to get a little bit of extra help whenever possible. Why not go ahead and bring in Joe for that very thing? While he may be younger than a lot of the other Reagans, at the same time we know that he’s more than capable out in the field and he’s got a lot of experience.

Moving forward, of course we want to see Blue Bloods use Joe Hill almost as an action hero as much as humanly possible. He just brings that element that you don’t always see with the other characters! Beyond just that, though, of course it would be nice to explore more of his life away from the job. We just have to take advantage of however much we get of him at any given time, given that you never quite know for sure when he will be coming back.

