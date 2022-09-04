Big Brother 24 spoilers: The Zingbot’s complete zings!

Tonight on CBS, we’re going to have a chance to see the return of Zingbot to Big Brother 24 — and of course, this is a joyous occasion.

Are many of the jokes cheesy? Sure, and not all of them make sense. This is still one of our favorite parts of the show, mostly because of how uncomfortable a lot of the houseguests are after getting them. The fear is that they’re a reflection of what America thinks and sometimes, that IS the case. It’s just hard for the ol’ robot to come up with ones that are also not major spoilers.

While we came up with a list of secondhand zings per what we saw on the feeds on Thursday night, here, we’ll post the actual zings the moment that we get them. From there, perhaps you can judge for yourself just how good they are?

Before we say anything else, it was pretty hilarious that Zingbot had no actual purpose in anything this season. He just randomly showed up after the HoH Competition, made fun of everyone, and then went about his way. (We just think they didn’t want Zingbot out there in the warmer weather — it’s hot out in SoCal right now, and the zings took place at night.)

All right, let’s get to the zings…

Michael – “With all that’s going on in the world, there’s some new zinging guidelines. Masks are now optional, unless your face looks like Michael.”

Brittany – “I have a question for you: ‘Peepers, peepers, where did you get those peepers?’ I mean seriously, where did you get those crazy f—-ng eyes?”

Alyssa – “When I see you, I can’t help but think of a heavy coat [in the desert], because they’re dead weight and useless.”

Taylor – “I heard the Big Brother backyard was hot, but this is brutal. I really could use something ice and cold. Could I borrow your Taylor?”

Monte – “I hear you’re good at impressions; in fact, I’ve been working on my Monte impression — ‘I’m Monte, and I’m so boring.'”

Terrance – “Oh my God, it’s DJ Showtime. You are so popular in the underground, because that’s where you find fossils.”

Turner – “You used to be a van-lifer. You seem to have been everywhere except the show.”

Which one of the Zingbot zings was your favorite this year in Big Brother 24?

