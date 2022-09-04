The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: September hopes

We know that there are a lot of questions out there about a season 2 premiere date for The Wheel of Time … and why wouldn’t there be? At this point, it does feel clear that we’re building towards something rather great with this show. We saw a few teases for what’s next back at San Diego Comic-Con but since that time, we’ve seen more or less radio silence. We’ve love to see that change soon, but we don’t think Amazon is in that much of a hurry.

Why not speed along the process? Ironically, we do think that some of it is tied to the show that just came out this week in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In between this and also House of the Dragon on HBO, there’s already a lot of fantasy fair on television and they may be trying to space some stuff out.

We’re in the month of September and at this point, it’s clear that we gotta rule out a potential premiere over the next month. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if anything launches here at all before we get around to the month of November. The Wheel of Time, Jack Ryan, and Carnival Row are the three most mysterious shows that Amazon has to offer. All our reasonably popular and yet, they aren’t rushing to give you dates for any of them.

When it comes to the specific subject of this article, the speculation has always been that The Wheel of Time is going to air at some point in either late 2022 or early 2023, and we don’t see any reason to think that this is about to change. At least we know that a season 3 is coming down the road, right? We like to think that makes at least part of the process of waiting a little bit easier.

