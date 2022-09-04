Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, and major lineup considerations

What is Apple TV+ trying to in regards to Ted Lasso season 3? We are well aware at this point that this is a question a lot of people have, and for a pretty good reason. It’s not as though the streaming service has given a lot of information away over the past couple of weeks.

We tend to think that some episodes would be ready for streaming at some point next month, especially given that production started all the way back in February. Yet, that doesn’t mean that the show is going to arrive the moment that installments are done. It is up to the streaming service to decide what they think is best, and there could be another reason for their patience that we hadn’t thought about previously.

Ironically, this has little to do with Ted Lasso itself, and more about some other shows that are on the Apple TV+ schedule, including The Morning Show, Severance, and others.

With season 3 of the Jason Sudeikis comedy potentially being the final one, it would not surprise us at all if some folks behind the scenes at Apple are already starting to think about how to retain some of these viewers. They don’t want people to watch the upcoming season and then never come back! With that, there could be some value in them waiting on Ted Lasso until late November or December, and then around the time it concludes, The Morning Show (which is currently in production) could be close to airing. If there is a way to keep subscribers through all of that (and then likely Severance after that), Apple could want to do just that. They also probably know that viewers would watch Ted Lasso virtually whenever the show premieres. That’s one of the benefits that comes with streaming, and also having a program that is a pop-culture phenomenon.

Fingers crossed that we can at least get a little bit more news on a premiere date / a premiere window at the Emmys on September 12.

