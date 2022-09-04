Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Post-Veto indecision! (Day 61)

It probably won’t come as a surprise but in the aftermath of the Veto Ceremony in the Big Brother 24 house, there is a lot of confusion as to what to do from here. Or, to be specific, Michael is working overdrive to try and figure out what his best move is for this week and beyond.

For those who didn’t know, Michael won the BB Comics Veto and that gives him all the power this week. The question is what he wants to do with it. Does he go ahead and leave Alyssa and Terrance up there, or does he instead take one down and nominate Turner or Monte?

Last night Turner and Brittany had a long conversation, and in that they discussed the idea of a final four with the two of them, Monte, and Taylor. Brittany brought up elements of that conversation to Michael this afternoon, and that is something further he can use as he tries to figure out what he wants to do from here. He’s well aware that Monte wants to take a shot at him; however, there is value to leaving Monte in the game. He’s also a big target. Meanwhile, if he keeps Terrance in the game, there’s a good chance he gets dragged to the final two. Also, for sure he gets targeted if he is vulnerable after the next Veto.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any other Big Brother updates coming up? Then we suggest that you go ahead and visit the link here! We are going to have more every day through the rest of the season.

What Michael and Brittany are trying to do, at least for now, is position themselves regardless of what happens moving forward. However, we know already that this isn’t possible. Michael is going to be in trouble almost regardless and he really has to win out to get a victory. While Brittany has relayed some info to him from her talks with Turner, she’s gotta know that she stands no chance against him in the final two.

We are at the point of the game now where everyone’s going to have alliances with everyone else and people need to just assume that everyone around them is playing with their own self-interest in mind … regardless of if it’s actually true. For example, Brittany and Michael need to assume that Taylor isn’t cool with being third place in their alliance, or that everyone will want to split the two of them up.

Where do you think things are going to go in Big Brother 24 the rest of the day?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







