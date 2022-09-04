Stranger Things 5 premiere date: What will the release plan be?

Of course, we know that most of the Stranger Things fandom out there is eager for a premiere date — and understandably so. This is one of television’s most-popular shows and beyond just that, it’s entering its final season.

The sad revelation here is knowing that new episodes aren’t going to be coming for a long time. Based on what we know right now, the earliest we could see them is at some point in 2024. It’ll be some time before filming starts, let alone anything else that comes with the process of getting the show back on the air.

What we want to talk about today is rather simple: We know that there’s going to be a demand to get episodes sooner rather than later. With that in mind, is it possible that Netflix will release the first four episodes, a break, and then the final four episodes later? If you missed it, last month the writers’ room posted a grid of the upcoming episodes, and what was interesting about this was that there were two lines between episode 4 and episode 5. There’s a good chance that this could mean nothing and it’s totally inconsequential. However, we’ve also seen time and time again with this show that there’s a potential for them to surprise us. Would you really be shocked if they were to do something like that here?

We know that there will be some conspiracy theories out there who think that a part of the idea behind a split season is to get more money out of viewers. On some level, that could be a part of this … but we don’t think it’s the only part. It’s also important to remember that this show has a lengthy post-production period and because of that, releasing the final season in halves could make it so that we get the first part of the story sooner while post-production is wrapping on the second part.

If nothing else, it’s worth thinking about over the next little while.

