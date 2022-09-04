Manifest season 4 spoilers: New details for the first ten episodes!

One week ago, the glorious news was finally confirmed about Manifest season 4 over at Netflix — it is premiering on November 4! We’re thrilled of course to be diving back into this world and with that, see some answers to some long-simmering questions.

So what should you go ahead and know about the upcoming episodes? Let’s start with confirmation that the 20-episode final season is being divided into halves of ten episodes each. Unless there’s some dramatic announcement later, it’s fair to say that the first ten are coming all at once. That’s a big part of what Netflix does!

As for the story, an official description via Tudum does give you a great sense of how Ben and Michaela are moving forward in this story:

Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat. This leaves Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat now that a government registry is monitoring the passengers’ every move. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending and deeply emotional journey.

Given that the end date for the series is going to be drawing clear, we expect the pace for this season to be pretty frenetic as mysteries are teased at and resolved. With Netflix allowing for longer, bigger stories, we wouldn’t be surprised if anything moving forward is truly epic in scale.

