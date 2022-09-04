Succession season 4 premiere date: A look at March possibilities

It’s a relief to know already that Succession season 4 will premiere at some point in 2023 — or to be specific, within the first five months of the year!

However, there is still a lot of flexibility that comes along with that, and of course, that leads to a lot of mystery. Five months is, after all, a long time. Can we still narrow it down, though? We tend to think so, and we’re going to take a look here specifically at March — what feels like the perfect time to bring Brian Cox and the rest of the cast back.

The first thing to note here is that personally, it’s our belief that HBO is going to premiere The Last of Us beforehand, and it will be its first marquee show of 2023. They are already promoting it as such, and production has been done on it for a little while. Meanwhile, Succession is ongoing and won’t be done for at least a little while. The Last of Us has ten episodes, and we can’t envision it premiering on January 1.

For this experiment, let’s say the video-game adaptation premieres on January 8. The earliest it would end is March 12, and unless this show and Succession overlap, the earliest we could see it back is on March 19. However, we’d say to push it a week later at least to March 26; there’s no guarantee The Last of Us would air on January 8, and it could also take a week off for the Super Bowl.

Consider all of this just a casual estimate but for now, we’re willing to bet that a March or April start makes the most sense for the show, at least at the moment.

