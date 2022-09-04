Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We know that there’s been a big marathon on the air. Doesn’t it make sense to cap that off with a big event after such a long wait?

In theory, absolutely it does … but that doesn’t mean that it’s actually happening. Here is where some of the bad news comes in. There is no new episode Yellowstone tonight and, unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting until November 13 to see the epic two-hour event to kick things off.

Yet, rest assured, there’s a LOT more to discuss in this piece…

First and foremost, have we mapped out just how epic things are going to be right away here? It’s a symptom of John running for office, and we know that things are going to get intense and pretty darn complicated. There are new characters entering the mix, and we already heard the news that Angela Blue Thunder will be coming back, as well.

While there is no new episode tonight, we would go ahead and tell you this: Prepare for a LOT of big stuff coming in the near future. There should be a longer trailer over the next month or so, and we’re hoping to get some more insight on the 1923 spin-off show, as well. Remember that this show has spawned a pretty incredible universe, and there’s going to be a chance to see a lot of great stuff play out here over time.

Yellowstone season 5 is going to be the series’ longest at 14 episodes, so be prepared to see that split into two separate halves. That could allow the story to get bigger and crazier than ever before.

