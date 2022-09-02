Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Angela Blue Thunder returning

In case you wanted something more to be excited about when it comes to Yellowstone season 5, why not share some casting news today?

According to a report from Deadline, Q’orianka Kilcher is going to be coming back on the upcoming season as Angela Blue Thunder, the attorney who last appeared back at the end of season 3. Her return is notable, but it also comes with a big question: Why is she back? What sort of drama is going on that brings her into this world again?

In general, we do view season 5 ahead of time as one of the most fascinating for a multitude of reasons, starting with the fact that there’s so much to dive into here simply when it comes to politics and the state of the Dutton Ranch. John is in the midst of a campaign for Governor, and it’s a role that he is taking on rather reluctantly. There are plenty of questions, of course, about what this title means if he gets it. What happens with Thomas Rainwater or Market Equities? How often does he visit the ranch? Or, is he going to find someone else to throw into the Governor’s race so that he doesn’t have to? There is a lot of stuff to be excited about — that much is for 100% certain.

Remember here that Yellowstone season 5 is going to premiere on Paramount Network come November 13 — there’s going to be a lot more to say about it soon, so stay tuned!

What do you want to see from Angela Blue Thunder during her return on Yellowstone season 5?

Is there any one thing you are hoping for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around to get some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

