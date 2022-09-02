Yellowstone prequel 1923 adds The Originals alum to cast

We obviously know that Yellowstone season 5 is greatly anticipated, but the same goes for the prequel 1923. It is a spiritual successor to 1883, which wrapped up its run earlier this year, and it could tell an entirely new chapter in the history of the Dutton Ranch. The Great Depression arrived a little earlier in Montana than some other places in America, and this show could explore that alongside a number of other things.

As exciting as this spin-off series is, there’s no denying there is also a ton of mystery around it. We know that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are the two big names anchoring the cast and yet, their exact roles have yet to be confirmed. The same also goes for this brand-new casting.

If you want to make 100% sure you don’t miss any Yellowstone season 5 videos, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now! They will be there shortly after the series comes back.

According to TVLine, former The Originals actor Sebastian Roché has been cast in an important (but mysterious) role on the project. We tend to think that more details will be revealed at some point this fall, at least as we start to get a little bit closer to the flagship Yellowstone premiering on the Paramount Network come November 13. We saw how the network used season 4 to cross-promote 1883 and we tend to think the same will be done here. (1932, like its predecessor, is going to be streaming exclusively on Paramount+.) Sure, there was some controversy related to how much the last prequel was pushed, but 100% we think they will do that again.

There is no official premiere date yet for 1932, but the plan does 100% remain for the show to stream starting in December. We will see if that changes over time, but fingers crossed it comes out right when so many of us intend it.

Related – Check out a new teaser for Yellowstone season 5 right now

What are you most excited to see on 1923 when it eventually does premiere on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







