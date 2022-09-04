The Capture season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The TV interview back

Curious to learn more about The Capture season 2 episode 4? Well, let’s just say that there’s some more good stuff coming — and coming soon.

In case you didn’t know, the plan right now is for the British drama to continue the current airing pattern it’s established on BBC One. Episode 4 is going to be coming on Monday night, and it’s crazy to think that we’re already at the halfway point here! That means that the story for DCI Rachel Carey, Isaac, and everyone else is about to get more intense — and soon. At the center of this story is Isaac’s television interview and some unexpected consequences.

Below, you can check out the full The Capture season 2 episode 4 synopsis with more details as to what’s coming up next:

Isaac’s paranoia intensifies in the wake of his hacked TV interview, and his family ties are put to the test. S015 widen their search for the invisible assassins and recalibrate their thinking as to who might be behind the attacks.

One of the biggest things to remember entering this episode overall is pretty simple: The series staying true to having high stakes and topical issues at its core. The Capture is not a show that could’ve worked a handful of years ago but now, we’re in a totally different spot where hacks under any circumstance are legitimate concerns.

Do we think we’re going to get some real answers about the attacks in this episode? That’d be great, but we have to be a little bit more patient than that. One of the realities here to remember is that it makes sense for the producers to linger on this mystery for as long as possible.

