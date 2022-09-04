NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: First look at Deeks, Kensi

For those who do not know, the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere is coming to CBS next month — do you want to know more about it?

For the sake of this article, we’re going to dive into things when it comes to Deeks and Kensi. What’s not to like about where their story is right now? Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen’s characters have gone through a lot over the years, but at the end of season 13 they finally got to a spot where they could settle in and find some happiness. They are, after all, proud parents to Rosa! We saw some happy moments for the three in the finale, but we’re sure there are some struggles coming up.

In the premiere (titled “Game of Drones”), we have a feeling that we’re going to learn a little bit more all about how Deeks and Kensi are adjusting to parenthood, especially when it comes to balancing this with a difficult job. One of the reasons why the writers decided to have the characters bring in an older child is so they could continue to be out in the field; Rosa can take care of herself in the moments where they are not around, and together these three can all be a family.

While we’re not sure that we are going to see Rosa in every single episode coming up, we’re pretty darn confident that she’ll have an important presence throughout the year. She provides an important touchstone for these characters, as their lives no longer revolve around missions. They have someone else to look after and think about.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there’s a good bit of video footage coming before long…

