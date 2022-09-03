Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 4 video: Mick concerns…

As we get prepared for Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 4 on the Hallmark Channel next week, there is definitely reasons for concern. That’s especially true when it comes to Mick O’Brien and his struggles with prescription drugs.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here as Abby learns that the family patriarch has not only has medication stashed in various places, but that it’s also been prescribed by a number of different doctors. This goes along with a strange pattern of behavior she’s seen as of late from him and it is a serious cause for concern. Pill addiction is an extremely dangerous thing in this country, especially if it goes unchecked. For a time, Mick did a good job of hiding it but clearly, that time is coming to an end.

Based on what we’ve read about this episode already, it seems like Abby and the rest of the family will be staging an intervention in this episode. Will that work? We have to wait and see, but we’re certainly not surprised that they are putting forward the effort. This family is tight-knit; they care for each other during hard times. Mick needs to be receptive to what he is hearing and beyond just that, he has to take the help. That can be a hard thing to do, especially when you are older and more set in your ways.

We hardly think that this episode is going to give us resolution to this story, but we do at least think it could set things in motion in a fairly positive way. Let’s just wait and see precisely where this story goes, shall we? There is still a lot of story to be told this season.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to the next Chesapeake Shores episode

What do you think we’re going to see on Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 4, especially when it comes to Mick?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







