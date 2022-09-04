Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, BB Comics?

The Power of Veto Competition is officially said and done within the Big Brother 24 house, so who was the winner? This isn’t one of those weeks where we expecting too much chaos after the competition in advance, but this game can always surprise us!

Let’s go ahead and give you a quick recap of events so far, in case you haven’t been around since the last episode: Michael won Head of Household late Thursday, and yesterday he chose to nominate Terrance and Alyssa. Terrance is the target for now, and he’s spent most of the time since the ceremony venting about Michael’s actions in the game so far. (Eventually, he’ll need to do more actual campaigning, since Alyssa is an easy person to keep around at the moment.)

As for the Veto players, the HoH and the two nominees were joined by Monte, Taylor (chosen by Terrance), and Brittany — Turner was the only person not taking part, which was ironic given that he’d likely be the replacement nominee if either Alyssa or Terrance won today.

So who actually won the Veto? Let’s start by saying that this competition was one of the longest ones imaginable. Seriously. This thing ran for well over six yours! There was a reason for that, with it being BB Comics.

And, of course, Michael won it. There are some REALLY notable records that come with this. Michael has now broken the record of Janelle and others for the most Vetoes won in a single season; not only that, but he has also tied her record for the most competitions won in a single season. Given that the Veto record lasted more than a decade and a half, it’s fair to say that it’s a really difficult feat to pull off. We should also note that Michael was able to do this in just sixty days, a smaller window of time. (There is an argument to be made that two of Michael’s Vetoes should be viewed differently, given that he was paired with Brittany during the Festie Bestie twist and there was less competition — but we’re splitting hairs at this point.)

