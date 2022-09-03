Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why Apple might be waiting

We all know at this point that Apple TV+ has been slow to release a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. Heck, they’ve been slow to release almost ANYTHING on the upcoming batch of episodes.

With this being said, there is also still an enormous question that remains here: Why? What’s the motivation to deprive all of us Diamond Dogs of some further information? There may be a little more to it than it first seems, and we have a few theories on that.

They are waiting to figure out the final-season part of things first – If this is truly the end of the story, we could see them wanting that out there in advance to make fans feel like a sense of closure is coming. If we were them, though, we’d be cautious about painting the story with that specific a brush; the show could be done after this season and come back in a few years!

They want to have a really epic trailer to accompany it – It’s possible that this trailer could include bits of footage from later episodes, which have been shot a little bit more recently than the rest.

They want to make another big announcement alongside the start date – It’s possible that they have a specific release schedule for all the episodes they want to unveil. Or, they want to announce a spin-off alongside it! This would obviously be our biggest hope, but we don’t want to hold our breath over something that feels, at least for now, a little bit unlikely.

They are waiting for the right venue – If you read our piece earlier this past week, we noted there’s a chance that they will announce a date during the Emmys, when there is guaranteed to be a ton of people watching.

All signs do still point to a release this fall, but that’s a pretty broad window! We wouldn’t want to narrow anything down to a specific window as of yet.

Why do you think that Apple could be waiting on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date to be revealed?

