Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: An Emmys announcement?

There are so many ways that Apple could choose to announce a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date — why not choose a huge TV venue to do it?

If you’ve been reading the site for a long time, then you know already that we have a lot of questions in regards to a potential premiere — with one of the biggest ones being why the folks over at the streaming service have taken so long to announce something. For the time being, the prevailing theory in our head is that they know already when the show is coming back, and they’re just waiting for the right venue when they know a ton of people are going to be watching. This brings us back to the Emmys.

Come September 12, the majority of the show’s cast will be in Los Angeles to potentially accept some awards on the show. There’s no guarantee that they win out, largely because there’s a ton of competition this year including Only Murders in the Building and Abbott Elementary. Yet, there will certainly still be a big presence, and we’re wondering already if the telecast could include in some form a premiere date announcement or a trailer.

Think about it: If you are Apple, why wouldn’t you buy up ad time during the show and do this? It makes fundamentally more sense than almost any other way to announce something. You get a large audience of people, and some of them could potentially be new viewers! You already know that your own devoted fans are going to be watching, so why not find a way to recruit a few others, as well?

Even if Apple just puts out a short, thirty-second teaser, that would absolutely be enough to make a lot of people excited — we’d certainly be stoked to see it. There is so much to look forward to here and the last thing we want to do now is wait!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







