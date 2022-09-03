Succession season 4: Jeremy Strong reacts to controversial profile

Jeremy Strong is an outstanding actor — whether it be on Succession or anything else he’s done, the proof is 100% out there.

So why is there so much chatter out there about him? Well, much of that has to do with the discourse around some of his methods and just how far he will go to commit to a role. Some of his colleagues (including Brian Cox) have voiced concerns that he will eventually wear himself down, and a New Yorker profile last year created a huge internet stir over how intensely he took his work.

Following that profile, a number of people including Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway were quick to come to Strong’s defense. Now, we are hearing him speak more about it himself. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, he described the profile as a “pretty profound betrayal of trust,” while noting suggesting the views showcased in the story “ultimately said more about the person writing it and their perspective, which is a valid perspective, than it did about who I feel I am and what I’m about.”

Strong also noted that he’s worked hard to not allow the criticism or online discourse that came after the article to define him as a performer, or change how he thinks about himself:

“The noise and the fog after it: I think it’s something that, I guess, what I care about ultimately is trying to feel as free as possible as an actor … Part of that is trying to insulate yourself from all of that, and what people might say about you or think about you. You have to free yourself from that. It was painful. I felt foolish. As an actor, one of the most vital secret weapons that you can have is the ability to tolerate feeling foolish.”

Jeremy is currently filming Succession season 4 (premiering next year), so we will wait and see what he brings to the table there.

What do you want to see from Jeremy Strong on Succession moving forward?

