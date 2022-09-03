The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: Disney+ Day hopes!

As so many of you know, September 8 is Disney+ Day, and that could mean big news for a lot of different shows. For The Mandalorian season 3 in particular, there is one thing we are especially hoping for: A specific season 3 premiere date.

It goes without saying, but the Pedro Pascal series is one of the most important properties that the streaming service has. The first two seasons were some of the best stuff we’ve seen from the greater Star Wars universe in a long time, and it already established roots for both The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka — sure, both of those title characters were established long before it came about, but it helped to push them further in a mainstream, modern-day format.

So why would Disney+ announce a premiere date during Disney+ Day? That’s obvious: To generate more excitement and to really live up to what this day is supposedly all about: Big reveals! So far, the only specifics we have regarding season 3 is that it’s coming in February; it’d be nice to get a few more specifics on that subject now.

While it may seem a little unusual on paper to announce a premiere date for a show so early, you should remember this: The Mandalorian is almost cinematic in nature, and there are a few shows that do get this sort of announcements far in advance. Amazon did it with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which just hit their service a couple of days ago. Meanwhile, we saw Amazon also do something relatively similar with The Boys season 3. Why not get the hype train going for Mando and Grogu a little bit early? What do you have to lose?

Do you think we’ll get The Mandalorian season 3’s premiere date during Disney+ Day?

Share your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

