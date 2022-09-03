Dancing with the Stars 31: When is the cast reveal?

Are you looking for a full Dancing with the Stars 31 cast reveal? rest assured, it is coming soon! It’s just a matter of when.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the newly-relocated ballroom competition (now on Disney+) is going to have a cast reveal on Good Morning America, as that is something that we’ve seen in the past. However, it does look as though we’re going to see it be a two-day event! That’s something that is a little bit new. Below, you can see via an ABC press-release that there’s something listed on two different days…

Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Actress and author Jenifer Lewis (“Walking in My Joy”); “Dancing with the Stars” cast reveal; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, Sept. 8 – Disney+ day; “Dancing with the Stars” cast reveal.

We could see a situation here where they reveal a handful of people on September 7 and then the rest the day after; by the end of September 8, we should get a chance to meet the full cast of people taking part and there’s some excitement that comes along with that.

There are some names already out there that are close to confirmed, including Charli D’Amelio, Charli’s mother Heidi, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena, and current Bachelorette star Gabby Windey. There’s also been some buzz around former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, who could be a good addition here as well. This could be a really competitive season, given that Charli and Gabby both have at least some measure of dance experience — and more could be added to the roster before things end.

Remember here that the full Dancing with the Stars premiere is set for Monday, September 19, and we’re looking forward to diving more into everyone who is taking part!

