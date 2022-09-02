Dancing with the Stars 31: Talking the Gabby Windey rumors

Is current The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey a part of Dancing with the Stars season 31? Let’s just say there are rumors and plenty of them.

So where does a lot of this stuff originate at the moment? Well, some of it starts with a number of sightings outside a studio from someone who looked like Gabby. While nothing is confirmed as of yet, there is a good chance that the reality star is going from handing out roses to being in the ballroom.

Take, for starters, the long history that this franchise has already of casting people from Bachelor Nation. Also, Gabby has a certain amount of dance/choreography experience already. It makes sense that Disney+ would be interesting in getting someone from that audience on board to further promote themselves. Why wouldn’t they? It’s an opportunity to get more viewers? Gabby would probably do very well over the course of the competition.

Oh, and there’s one other reason to cast her: Gabby’s legitimately funny. She’s one of the more comedic leads we’ve had in the history of Bachelor Nation. She’ll have fun in the ballroom and get plenty of other people excited.

To date, there are a few people close to confirmed to a part of the cast this season. Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi have each been tied to the show already and beyond that, there are stories making it seem as though Joseph Baena, son of legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is also on board.

One thing we do still want

Where are some of the actors or athletes? So far, all of the people reportedly cast have been reality TV personalities, names from the headlines, or social-media sensations. There has to be participants who also appeal to other generations.

